Short Interest in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Declines By 42.0%

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the September 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 75.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 12.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 15.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. 10.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MVT traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $14.78. 37,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,050. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0585 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

