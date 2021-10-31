Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Increases By 139.7%

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 139.7% from the September 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of NYSE MPA opened at $15.84 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $16.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.73.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
