Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Increases By 139.7%

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 139.7% from the September 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NYSE MPA opened at $15.84 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $16.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

