Short Interest in Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Drops By 41.7%

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the September 30th total of 125,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 834,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, Director Robert J. Palle, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,334,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,828,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blonder Tongue Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 125.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 629.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 75,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 32.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

BDR remained flat at $$1.11 during midday trading on Friday. 1,466,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $2.33.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.34 million for the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 56.15%.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses.

