Short Interest in Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Decreases By 55.6%

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Get Brother Industries alerts:

Shares of BRTHY remained flat at $$38.49 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Brother Industries has a 1-year low of $30.91 and a 1-year high of $47.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.50 and its 200-day moving average is $42.63. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Brother Industries had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 5.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Brother Industries will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Brother Industries Company Profile

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Brother Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brother Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.