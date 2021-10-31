Short Interest in Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Decreases By 55.6%

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th.
Shares of BRTHY remained flat at $$38.49 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Brother Industries has a 1-year low of $30.91 and a 1-year high of $47.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.50 and its 200-day moving average is $42.63. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.09.
Brother Industries Company Profile
Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.
Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for Brother Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brother Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.