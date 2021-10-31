Short Interest in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Decreases By 56.7%

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 579,600 shares, a decrease of 56.7% from the September 30th total of 1,340,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 329,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
NYSE:CAJ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.37. 459,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,425. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average of $23.76. Canon has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.37.
Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Canon had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canon will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on CAJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Canon Company Profile
Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.
