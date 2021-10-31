Short Interest in Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) Decreases By 41.9%

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNNB opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $43.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.74. Cincinnati Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.16.

Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.42 million during the quarter. Cincinnati Bancorp had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 9.74%.

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers personal banking, lending, and business banking services. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

