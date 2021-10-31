Short Interest in Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Increases By 58.7%

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 58.7% from the September 30th total of 7,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CINR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciner Resources by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Ciner Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ciner Resources by 130.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciner Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 6.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CINR remained flat at $$16.25 on Friday. 11,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,455. The stock has a market cap of $321.43 million, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.73. Ciner Resources has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $16.97.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 4.43%.

Ciner Resources Company Profile

Ciner Resources LP engages in the production of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

