Short Interest in ClickStream Co. (OTCMKTS:CLIS) Decreases By 33.6%

ClickStream Co. (OTCMKTS:CLIS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the September 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ClickStream stock remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Friday. 1,467,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452,813. ClickStream has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09.

Get ClickStream alerts:

ClickStream Company Profile

ClickStream Corp. engages in development and implementation mobile application and digital gaming platform. The platform focuses in catering the untapped market of casual users that will spend a few seconds to interact with a platform for free in order to win real money. The company was founded by Frank Magliochetti on September 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for ClickStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClickStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.