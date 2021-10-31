Short Interest in COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) Decreases By 32.1%

COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the September 30th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:CIG.C traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,474. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17. COMPANHIA ENERG/S has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $9.54.

About COMPANHIA ENERG/S

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 117 hydroelectric, thermoelectric, and wind plants with an installed capacity of 5.7 GW; 38 substations and 4,927 km of transmission lines; and 529,873 km of distribution networks and 17,301 km of distribution lines.

