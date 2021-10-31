Short Interest in Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Declines By 30.4%

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the September 30th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.9 days.

DENKF stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 983. Denka has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $42.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.41.

Denka Company Profile

Denka Company Limited manufactures and sells organic and inorganic materials in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers & Performance Plastics division offers synthetic rubber, styrene-based synthetic resins, styrene monomer, chloroprene rubber, polystyrene resin, ABS resin, CLEAREN, heat-resistant resin, transparent resin, POVAL, acetyl chemicals, and other products.

