Short Interest in Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) Decreases By 50.0%

Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Distell Group stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.98. The company had a trading volume of 309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178. Distell Group has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $13.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.66.

Distell Group Company Profile

Distell Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the production, market, and distribution of alcoholic beverages and other ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: South Africa, BLNS, Rest of Africa, Europe, Rest of International, and Corporate. The Rest of International segment includes Asia Pacific, Taiwan, North America, Latin America, and Travel Retail.

