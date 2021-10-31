Short Interest in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Increases By 154.8%

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a growth of 154.8% from the September 30th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 550.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter.

Get DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund alerts:

DSL stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $18.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.1167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.