Short Interest in E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Drops By 56.9%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a decline of 56.9% from the September 30th total of 94,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of EONGY traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.73. 30,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. E.On has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.45.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 21.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that E.On will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EONGY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, E.On presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

