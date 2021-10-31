Short Interest in E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Drops By 56.9%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a decline of 56.9% from the September 30th total of 94,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of EONGY traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.73. 30,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. E.On has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.45.
E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 21.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that E.On will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About E.On
E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.
