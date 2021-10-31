Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Decreases By 33.3%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.62. 64,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,707. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 15,583 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It provides current income and gains for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

