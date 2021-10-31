Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Decreases By 33.3%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.62. 64,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,707. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.40.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It provides current income and gains for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
