Short Interest in Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) Declines By 34.4%

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the September 30th total of 13,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fuwei Films from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Fuwei Films alerts:

FFHL stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Fuwei Films has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.59.

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Fuwei Films had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter.

About Fuwei Films

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of plastic film using the biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) film. Its BOPET film is used for packaging food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Fuwei Films Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuwei Films and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.