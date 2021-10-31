Short Interest in Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Decreases By 40.5%

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the September 30th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of HKXCY stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.37. The stock had a trading volume of 24,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,897. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.31. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a one year low of $46.78 and a one year high of $74.21.

Get Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.553 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HKXCY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. HSBC downgraded Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.