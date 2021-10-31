Short Interest in J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Drops By 50.0%

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of JDWPY remained flat at $$66.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.41. J D Wetherspoon has a one year low of $63.63 and a one year high of $75.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates group of pubs throughout the United Kingdom. It offers food and drinks. The company was founded by Timothy Randall Martin on December 9, 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

