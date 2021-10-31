Short Interest in Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Rises By 66.7%

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Japan Prime Realty Investment stock remained flat at $$3,900.00 during trading on Friday. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a 12-month low of $3,900.00 and a 12-month high of $3,900.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,900.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,742.08.

Get Japan Prime Realty Investment alerts:

About Japan Prime Realty Investment

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation (JPR) was established on September 14, 2001 under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended), and was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust Section on June 14, 2002 with 289,600 outstanding investment units.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Prime Realty Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Prime Realty Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.