Short Interest in Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Decreases By 55.0%

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the September 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MACE stock remained flat at $$0.32 on Friday. 138,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,567. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48. Mace Security International has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $0.74.

Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.40 million during the quarter.

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, assembles, markets and sells consumer safety, personal defense, and electronic surveillance equipment and products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers. It also offers tactical munition products and weapon systems for law enforcement and security professionals under Mace and Take Down brands.

