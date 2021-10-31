Short Interest in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Declines By 49.1%

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 676,900 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the September 30th total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 275,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $4,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,042,003 shares in the company, valued at $61,557,478.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTEM. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 18.2% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,628,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 2,683.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 846,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 815,631 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 33.3% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,864,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,147,000 after acquiring an additional 715,242 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 121.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,145,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 627,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 5,671.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 323,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $5.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. The company has a market cap of $293.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.62. Molecular Templates has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $15.19.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.67 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 105.16% and a negative net margin of 359.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molecular Templates will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs.

