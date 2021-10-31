Short Interest in OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) Decreases By 31.7%

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the September 30th total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in OneSmart International Education Group by 125.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,509,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,895 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneSmart International Education Group by 852.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 406,800 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in OneSmart International Education Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in OneSmart International Education Group by 547.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 102,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in OneSmart International Education Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,418,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 34,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

ONE stock remained flat at $$0.40 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21. OneSmart International Education Group has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

OneSmart International Education Group Ltd. is a holding company and operates as an emerging growth company. The firm engages in the enhancing the learning abilities of students. It conducts operations through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Zhang Xi in January 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

