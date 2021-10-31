Short Interest in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) Declines By 42.8%

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, a drop of 42.8% from the September 30th total of 201,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,306,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 66,816 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,015,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 280,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Park City Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 42,504 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Park City Group by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 114,900 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Park City Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

PCYG stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.67. 18,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,013. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.36. Park City Group has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $7.91.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Park City Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 15.46%.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

