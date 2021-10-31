Short Interest in Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Expands By 114.5%

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,405,500 shares, an increase of 114.5% from the September 30th total of 655,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 189.9 days.

Shares of SAPIF stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.39.

Get Saputo alerts:

SAPIF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saputo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.