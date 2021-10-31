Short Interest in Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Decreases By 33.3%

Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS SEPGY remained flat at $$3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.18. Superdry has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73. The company has a market cap of $270.96 million, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.82.
Superdry Company Profile
