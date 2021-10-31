Short Interest in Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Decreases By 33.3%

Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS SEPGY remained flat at $$3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.18. Superdry has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73. The company has a market cap of $270.96 million, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.82.

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

