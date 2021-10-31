Short Interest in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Decreases By 45.5%

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the September 30th total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

In related news, Director J Timothy Bryan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $30,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 514,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 130,495 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in TESSCO Technologies in the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in TESSCO Technologies in the second quarter worth $75,000. 37.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TESS remained flat at $$5.24 on Friday. 41,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,698. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.12. TESSCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

