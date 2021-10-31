Short Interest in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Decreases By 45.5%

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the September 30th total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.
In related news, Director J Timothy Bryan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $30,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
TESS remained flat at $$5.24 on Friday. 41,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,698. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.12. TESSCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
TESSCO Technologies Company Profile
Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.