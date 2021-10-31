Short Interest in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Rises By 68.2%

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,720,000 shares, an increase of 68.2% from the September 30th total of 3,400,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.
VNE traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.20. 363,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,052. Veoneer has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.55.
Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.05. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $391.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. Veoneer’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Veoneer will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on VNE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Veoneer to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $31.30 in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho cut shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.15 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $31.25 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.
Veoneer Company Profile
Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.
