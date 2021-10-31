Short Interest in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Rises By 68.2%

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,720,000 shares, an increase of 68.2% from the September 30th total of 3,400,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

VNE traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.20. 363,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,052. Veoneer has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.55.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.05. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $391.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. Veoneer’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Veoneer will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Veoneer by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 2,205.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VNE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Veoneer to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $31.30 in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho cut shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.15 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $31.25 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

