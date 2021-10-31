Short Interest in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Decreases By 46.2%

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IDE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.13. The company had a trading volume of 45,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,265. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $13.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 49.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 5.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 41.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 122.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 18,828 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

