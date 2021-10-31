Short Interest in Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) Increases By 41.4%

Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the September 30th total of 8,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 125,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

YAC remained flat at $$9.97 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 129,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,226. Yucaipa Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Yucaipa Acquisition by 209.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Yucaipa Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Yucaipa Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Yucaipa Acquisition by 63.5% during the first quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Yucaipa Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

