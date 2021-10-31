Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,907 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.23% of Sierra Bancorp worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSRR. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 16.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 23.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $49,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR opened at $24.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $384.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $29.42.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 12.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

