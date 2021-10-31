Signify (AMS:LIGHT) Given a €53.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) has been assigned a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Signify in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Signify in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Signify in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Signify in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €50.00 ($58.82).

Signify has a twelve month low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a twelve month high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

