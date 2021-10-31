Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) & ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Head to Head Contrast

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) and ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.0% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of ASE Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of ASE Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Silicon Motion Technology and ASE Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Motion Technology 0 1 7 0 2.88 ASE Technology 0 3 0 0 2.00

Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus price target of $99.13, indicating a potential upside of 38.81%. ASE Technology has a consensus price target of $8.10, indicating a potential upside of 13.76%. Given Silicon Motion Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Silicon Motion Technology is more favorable than ASE Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Silicon Motion Technology and ASE Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Motion Technology 16.27% 18.30% 14.16% ASE Technology 7.91% 17.64% 7.17%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Silicon Motion Technology and ASE Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Motion Technology $539.52 million 4.62 $79.75 million $2.28 31.32 ASE Technology $16.19 billion 0.96 $960.49 million $0.43 16.56

ASE Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Silicon Motion Technology. ASE Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Motion Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Silicon Motion Technology pays an annual dividend of $1.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. ASE Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Silicon Motion Technology pays out 61.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ASE Technology pays out 51.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Silicon Motion Technology has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and ASE Technology has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. ASE Technology is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Silicon Motion Technology has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASE Technology has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Silicon Motion Technology beats ASE Technology on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics. The company was founded in November 1995 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services. The company was founded on April 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Kaohsiung City, Taiwan.

