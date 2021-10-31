Siltronic (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €145.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Siltronic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Siltronic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Siltronic has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €136.63 ($160.74).

Shares of FRA:WAF opened at €136.70 ($160.82) on Wednesday. Siltronic has a 12-month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 12-month high of €153.20 ($180.24). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €137.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is €139.98.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

