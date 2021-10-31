SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the September 30th total of 22,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

SilverSun Technologies stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.88. The company had a trading volume of 184,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,586. SilverSun Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $10.23 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 5,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 15,500 shares of company stock worth $91,015. Insiders own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SilverSun Technologies by 556.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in SilverSun Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in SilverSun Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SilverSun Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. 14.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries.

