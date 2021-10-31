Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Sells $906,400.00 in Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $906,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Walter S. Woltosz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Walter S. Woltosz sold 9,700 shares of Simulations Plus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $433,299.00.

SLP opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.19. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $90.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 90.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 25.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 77.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1.0% in the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 37,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 6.9% in the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 20,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 11,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

