Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.280-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.500 EPS.

Shares of SKX stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.21. 5,668,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,504. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.96. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rowe raised Skechers U.S.A. to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.67.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $40,169.61. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $391,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,741 shares of company stock worth $2,862,700 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $15,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.