Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) will report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Skillz will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.34). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $89.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.07 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

Shares of Skillz stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $11.18. 12,424,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,626,762. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.69. Skillz has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $46.30. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 0.63.

In other Skillz news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 439,431 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $4,543,716.54. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,259,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,025,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 792,871 shares of company stock worth $8,579,578 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skillz by 18.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the third quarter valued at $407,000. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skillz by 32.3% during the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 21,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Skillz during the third quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Skillz during the third quarter valued at $439,000. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

