SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Trading Down 5.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) traded down 5.6% during trading on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $63.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. SkyWest traded as low as $43.20 and last traded at $43.44. 4,346 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 351,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,467,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,270,000 after acquiring an additional 410,290 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,403,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,499,000 after acquiring an additional 342,740 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SkyWest by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,553,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,210,000 after buying an additional 198,483 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SkyWest by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after buying an additional 145,827 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in SkyWest by 4.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,087,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,979,000 after purchasing an additional 141,813 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 2.05.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.51. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $744.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.