SL Industries (NYSEMKT:SLI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

SL Industries Inc (NYSEMKT:SLI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.43. SL Industries shares last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 3,836,416 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised SL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price (up previously from $3.77) on shares of SL Industries in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised SL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 20.48, a current ratio of 20.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures and markets power electronics, motion control, power protection and power quality electromagnetic equipment, and custom gears and gearboxes. The Company operates through three segments. The SLPE segment designs, manufactures and markets power conversion products in internal and external footprints.

