Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Short Interest Up 52.5% in October

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the September 30th total of 28,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 137,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SLAM opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.70. Slam has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

Get Slam alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Slam during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Slam during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Slam during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,392,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Slam during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,496,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Slam during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,537,000.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.