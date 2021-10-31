Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $607.63 Million

Analysts expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) to announce sales of $607.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $602.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $611.80 million. Sleep Number posted sales of $567.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year sales of $2.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNBR shares. TheStreet lowered Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. abrdn plc bought a new position in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,271,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in Sleep Number by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 344,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,836,000 after acquiring an additional 143,834 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sleep Number by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,058,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,427,000 after acquiring an additional 129,822 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sleep Number by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,691,000 after acquiring an additional 120,788 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Sleep Number by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,100,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,938,000 after acquiring an additional 116,381 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNBR traded down $3.05 on Tuesday, hitting $88.34. 467,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,894. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.59 and a 200-day moving average of $104.52. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $151.44.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

