Smartlands Network (SLT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $41.42 Million

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Smartlands Network has a market capitalization of $41.42 million and $135,182.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartlands Network coin can now be purchased for $8.12 or 0.00013411 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00048585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.13 or 0.00223172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00011673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.49 or 0.00096592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Smartlands Network Coin Profile

SLT is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. The official website for Smartlands Network is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Buying and Selling Smartlands Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartlands Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartlands Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

