Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Short Interest Down 32.4% in October

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the September 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SNMRY traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $11.24. 26,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,862. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average is $11.68. Snam has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $12.68.

Snam Company Profile

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

