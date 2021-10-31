Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stake Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,468,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,766 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Snap worth $168,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 30.3% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.6% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 73.3% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Snap by 21.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNAP opened at $52.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.01.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 26.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.93.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $145,533.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 314,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $23,581,929.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,194,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,725,156.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,068,821 shares of company stock valued at $209,155,467.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

