Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 359,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,975 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPOF. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 6.0% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 43,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,566,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the second quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $643,000. 38.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IPOF opened at $10.24 on Friday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $17.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

