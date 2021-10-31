SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.250-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $180 million-$184 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $184.55 million.SolarWinds also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.140-$1.150 EPS.

SolarWinds stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.10. 1,594,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,773. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. SolarWinds has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $25.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.96.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.31. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $181.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SolarWinds will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

SWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded SolarWinds from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SolarWinds from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SolarWinds from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SolarWinds stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 126,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of SolarWinds worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

