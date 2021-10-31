Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBSAA opened at $4.35 on Friday. Spanish Broadcasting System has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average is $3.00.

Spanish Broadcasting System Company Profile

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc is a media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, music, and lives entertainment. It operates through Radio and Television segments. The company was founded by Pablo Raul Alarcon, Sr.

