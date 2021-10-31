SPINDLE Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. SPINDLE has a market cap of $669,074.09 and approximately $879.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,389.72 or 1.00181015 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00059368 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $338.94 or 0.00562265 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.77 or 0.00313159 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.69 or 0.00185286 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00013732 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001941 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000967 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,021,576,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.