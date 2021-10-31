SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.760-$1.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $382.40 million-$383 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $382.03 million.SPS Commerce also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.41-$0.42 EPS.

NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $20.39 on Friday, reaching $152.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,583. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $83.44 and a 1-year high of $174.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 123.17 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.80.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.67.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPS Commerce stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of SPS Commerce worth $31,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

