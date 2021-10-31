SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.60.

FLOW has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 144.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 32.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 1,988.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLOW opened at $74.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.82. SPX FLOW has a 1-year low of $41.83 and a 1-year high of $86.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SPX FLOW will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

