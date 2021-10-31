Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 184,235 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 227.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,235 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $12,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 467.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,269 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 924,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,385,000 after acquiring an additional 643,311 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,038,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,523,000 after acquiring an additional 551,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,632,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,062,000 after buying an additional 470,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth $17,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

NYSE:CPB opened at $39.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $53.77. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.66%.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

